Malawi: Police Launch Manhunt for Three in 'Bloodsucking' Fiasco

Chikwawa — Police in Chikwawa have launched a manhunt for three people suspected of leading an angry mob that damage property at Kasinthula Lodge in the area of Chief Katunga for allegedly hosting 'blood suckers'.

Confirming the development on Monday, Chikwawa District Police Station Spokesperson, Constable Foster Benjamin, said communities in the area were accusing the lodge owners of harboring blood suckers who they claimed were causing them to have sleepless nights.

"The incident that happened on Saturday evening also led to the disruption of traffic along the M1 road as drivers feared for their lives," he said.

Benjamin added that the mob, led by one Chikafa and two of his accomplices who are all at large searched rooms of the lodge for the alleged 'vampires' but could not find any and later demanded for keys to the manager's office but were told that the keys were with the lodge owner who resides in Blantyre.

He said their failure to find the alleged blood suckers infuriated the mob who went on rampage damaging property at the lodge such as window glasses and some walls before barricading the main road.

In a separate interview, Kasinthula Lodge Manager, Sparrow Losi Namizinga, said, in their business, they host different customers and also ensure their safety hence it is unfortunate for people to just come with unsubstantiated claims with the intention of harming their clients.

Namizinga blamed ill minded people who are fabricating such stories saying they are enemies of development.

"We need people here and why should we harm them in any way? People must be received, taken care of, eat, drink and enjoy. We have had people here from within and outside Malawi. We take good care of everyone," he said.

The manager concluded that he is patiently waiting for the police to look into the matter saying the incident on Saturday was the worst experience at the lodge as the mob even went ahead to beat up the guard including himself besides damaging property at the lodge.