South Africa: Nokia 2 Introduced in South Africa

Johannesburg — THE Nokia 2 is now available in South Africa. It is accessible through leading retailers nationwide on the Vodacom network from R1 699 (US$117). "Fans associate Nokia phones with great battery life and we are proud to take this to a whole new level with the Nokia 2," Shaun Durandt, General Manager for Southern Africa at HMD Global, said. Finland-based HMD Global is the home of Nokia phones. "We don't think you should have to limit your smartphone use when out and about," Durandt said. He said hence the company had created a smartphone "that keeps going when others can't." "Every part of the Nokia 2 - from the display to system design - has been crafted to draw as little power as possible from the huge battery." The device boasts a 4100 mAh battery, 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera. It runs on the Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) but there is a planned upgrade to Android 8.0 (Oreo).

