Namibia On Verge of Global Uranium Production Leadership

Katuutire Kaura, a one-time arch nemesis of the ruling party Swapo, yesterday officially joined the party he tried to… Read more »

Cape Town — NAMIBIA, one of the largest exporters of non-fuel minerals in Africa, is positioning itself to be the topmost producer of uranium in the world in the coming weeks. The Southern African country is rated as among the six biggest producers (placed between fourth and six) globally but its position is set to improve with full production at its latest mine resumes during the period. The Husab Mine, also known as the Husab Uranium Project, is under development near the town of Swakopmund in the Erongo region of western-central Namibia. It is considered the third largest uranium-only deposit in the world. "In a few weeks, we will improve our position globally from fourth," Tjekero Tweya, Namibia Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), said. He was speaking in Cape Town South Africa at the just-ended ICT Africa 2017. "If the latest uranium mine starts production, we will take the third position and possibly second biggest uranium producer in the world," Tweya said. The mine is set produce up to 15 million pounds (6 800 tonnes) of uranium a year. Output will be gradually increased to reach the installed capacity of 50 million tonnes of ore a year. Tweya outlined technology will be key in Namibia's uranium targets Namibia produces 10 percent of the world's uranium, with annual production at over 3 654 tonnes. Rossing, also located in Erongo, is the sixth largest uranium producing mine and one of the oldest in the world. First commercial uranium mine began operating in 1976. Daniel Kavishe, Rand Merchant Bank analyst, said increased diamond mining production, moderate uranium production increases, rapid agricultural recovery and benevolent fish landings will propel Namibia growth slightly higher to an estimated 1,7 percent in 2017. Kazakhstan, Canada and Australia are the world's leading producers of the metal.

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.