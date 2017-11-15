South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Possession of Dagga in Aliwal North

President Jacob Zuma, on behalf of SADC, has noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in the Republic… Read more »

Aliwal North: Today while Sgt Mokheseng from the FCS unit was busy with investigation duties he received positive information on dagga that will be delivered at Aliwal North. He immediately contacted Sgt Lange and Cst Lange of the K9 unit to assist him to follow up the information. A taxi was searched at a petrol garage and a shoe box in an orange plastic bag containing 9 packets of high quality of dagga was found. One suspect was arrested and the dagga with a weight of 0,902kg and a street value of R1262,80 was confiscated. This action contributes to the thorough and responsive investigation of every crime as drug abuse is also a contributing factor to sexual assault and assaults. The Cluster Commander Brig Xakavu thanked the community on providing the positive information and FCS and K9 for the swift reaction that made the arrest possible. We are all working towards the same goal to ensure our communities feel and are safe during the festive season period. #SaferFestiveSeason

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.