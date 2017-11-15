15 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Malawi: Amabhungane - Hunger Stalks Malawi's Prisons

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

A study by four university academics has found that on average the Malawi's 12,000 prisoners receive just 17% of the recommended daily food provision and that 89% of them are severely food insecure. A prominent prison rights activists has blamed erratic government funding for the scandal, saying that it has made approved foodstuff suppliers reluctant to enter supply contracts with the prisons. By Thokozani Chenjezi, Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi, for AMABHUNGANE.

"We need to change government's mindset," said Victor Mhango, of the Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance. "They think prisoners are not entitled to human rights because they committed offences, forgetting that we are all potential candidates."

Said one of the prisoners interviewed by the Centre for Investigative Journalism Malawi (CIJM): "The government takes the hunger situation as a norm, so I don't see anything changing."

One consequence of food shortage is corruption. Inmates told CIJM that the cooks, who are recruited from among the prisoners, demand monetary or other bribes to provide larger portions, and that those that lack the means to pay suffer the worst pangs of hunger.

The inmates also said that the cooks themselves and the head prisoners, known as nnyapala, receive...

Malawi

Govt Warned Against Raping AU Treaty On Reproductive Health

Malawi has an obligation to liberalise its abortion laws as the fulfillment of the commitments it made by signing and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.