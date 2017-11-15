Eritrea: Cabinet Ministers Holds Meeting

Asmara — The Cabinet of Ministers held a meeting on, Saturday11 November at State House.

The Cabinet Ministers conducted extensive discussions on the paper presented by President Isaias Afwerki regarding the structural adjustment and revision of the existing budgetary allocation in relations to priority development programs.

President Isaias referred to the experience accumulated in the past 26 years in the implementation of large developmental projects and budgetary allocations and underlined the need for appropriate structural review of the methodologies used so far for more effective utilization of resources.

In this vein, President Isaias stated the parameters and procedures followed for budget preparation and conduct adjustment will require timely improvement to ensure better alignment and consonance with the priorities of the main national development programs.

Regarding salary increment for the 2018, the President said that priority will be given to the employees in the public service.

Another priority on development programs will be the expansion of renewable energy and electricity power supply, ensuring the supply of fuel and basic consumer goods, investment on livestock and marine resources, supply of water for households consumption, agricultural and industrial developments, boost the machinery and modern production materials, restore the environment, development of dams and irrigation system, construction and renovation of roads, ports and airports, construction of residential houses, improvement of transportation and communication services, increase educational and health services, supply of medicines as well as importing basic raw materials and construction equipments.

The cabinet Ministers then discussed on the large development projects for 2018 and the indicative budgetary allocation as well as source of funding, increasing income, reducing expenses and strengthening investment, economic programs and the objective political, diplomatic, and security developments in the region.