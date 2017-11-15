South Africa: ConCourt Set to Rule That Decades-Old Sexual Assaults Can Still Be Prosecuted

analysis

Perpetrators of sexual assault from years ago: beware. Following arguments heard on Tuesday, the Constitutional Court looks set to rule in the near future that sexual offences dating back more than 20 years can still be prosecuted. If so, it would mean at least one positive aspect has emerged from the tarnished legacy of billionaire stockbroker Sidney Frankel - whose alleged victims have carried this matter through the courts. By REBECCA DAVIS.

Sidney Frankel was a pillar of Johannesburg society: a successful businessman, a friend to politicians, and a generous donor to good causes. He was also - as previously noted by Kevin Bloom in Daily Maverick - a trustee of Constitution Hill, the former apartheid prison precinct which now plays host to South Africa's Constitutional Court.

On Tuesday, it was the now-deceased Frankel's darker legacy that brought lawyers and judges to the Constitutional Court. Frankel is accused of having sexually assaulted eight children aged between six and 15 between 1970 and 1989. While criminal charges can no longer be brought against him, the case is likely to cause a critical change to law: allowing for sexual offences to be prosecuted if more than 20 years have passed since the...