South Africa: Parliament - Captured? 'I Do Not Take Instructions From Anybody' - Lynne Brown

analysis

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Tuesday took issue after being described as "captured" before Parliament's inquiry into Eskom State Capture. The power utility's board spokesperson Khulani Qoma, a reputation manager, argued that only the minister's "captured-ness" could explain why she appointed board members and executives, who had been caught publicly lying and whose track record was littered with claims of dodgy behavour. Brown's response was to question the inquiry, saying that without distinguishing between hearsay and fact, "the inquiry takes the form of a kangaroo court intent on reaching pre-determined outcomes". By MARIANNE MERTEN.

State Capture. It's become part of the public discourse, be it in taverns or around the chattering classes' dinner tables. For President Jacob Zuma, it doesn't exist, at least not beyond the "political reasons" of detractors. "State Capture, that's political propaganda," the president said in Monday's sweetheart interview with ANN7, adding later: "It's not factual. It's political."

His argument went something like this: the state is made up of three spheres - Parliament, the executive and the judiciary - and anyone claiming State Capture means all are captured. But, said Zuma, Parliament was not captured, and neither was the executive.

After finally having conceded that...