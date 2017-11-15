15 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Parliament - Captured? 'I Do Not Take Instructions From Anybody' - Lynne Brown

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown on Tuesday took issue after being described as "captured" before Parliament's inquiry into Eskom State Capture. The power utility's board spokesperson Khulani Qoma, a reputation manager, argued that only the minister's "captured-ness" could explain why she appointed board members and executives, who had been caught publicly lying and whose track record was littered with claims of dodgy behavour. Brown's response was to question the inquiry, saying that without distinguishing between hearsay and fact, "the inquiry takes the form of a kangaroo court intent on reaching pre-determined outcomes". By MARIANNE MERTEN.

State Capture. It's become part of the public discourse, be it in taverns or around the chattering classes' dinner tables. For President Jacob Zuma, it doesn't exist, at least not beyond the "political reasons" of detractors. "State Capture, that's political propaganda," the president said in Monday's sweetheart interview with ANN7, adding later: "It's not factual. It's political."

His argument went something like this: the state is made up of three spheres - Parliament, the executive and the judiciary - and anyone claiming State Capture means all are captured. But, said Zuma, Parliament was not captured, and neither was the executive.

After finally having conceded that...

South Africa

Zuma Calls for Calm, Restraint in Zimbabwe

President Jacob Zuma, on behalf of SADC, has noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in the Republic… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.