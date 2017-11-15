Cameroon: Parliament - Budgetary Session Opens

All is set in the Senate and the National Assembly for the hitch-free November ordinary session for the 2017 legislative year.

The November budgetary session for the 2017 legislative year in Parliament opens today, November 14, 2017. The opening plenary sitting in the National Assembly will begin at 11: 00 a.m. and that of the Senate will begin at 4:00 p.m. What makes this November ordinary session of Parliament special is the fact that it is probably the last for the current 9th legislative period, should legislative and Senatorial elections take place in 2018 in conformity with the electoral calendar. This likely explains the serious preparations in both houses of Parliament for the hitchfree session that will essentially be devoted to the examination and adoption of the budget for the 2018 fiscal year. By yesterday afternoon at the National Assembly, preparations had already reached 99 per cent following the set objectives, the Secretary General of the National Assembly, Victor Yene Ossomba told the press. He said the House Speaker, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril had given firm instructions with regard to the preparations. As such, everything was ready concerning the lodging, transportation, feeding of Members of the National Assembly, as well as facilitation of their job of legislation and oversight of government activities. He declared that the staff of the National Assembly remain mobilised and vigilant to offer the best possible services to MPs. With regard to the context represented by insecurity in the North West and South West Regions, he said, the National Assembly was serene, assuring that the MPs will meet a mobilised parliamentary administration and good working conditions. Ahead of today's opening plenary sittings in the Senate and National Assembly, the two Hemicycles are sparkling. At the Senate, the carpets have been cleaned, lighting and sound systems perfected. By November 13 afternoon, all the name tags of Senators had been put in their respective seats. Earphones equipped with translation apparatus were being verified and made ready for the session. The scenario was not different at the Ngoa-Ekelle National Assembly Glass Palace where the external environment and surroundings had been cleaned and national colours already flying the entire premises. The Hemicycle was also ready with teams at work to correct any lapses in the sound and lighting system as well as ensuring that each MPs name tag was on his or her seat. Accreditation of reporters to cover the session was also going in the communication department following the release from the Secretary General of the House.