13 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: How Is Cabinet Reshuffled Under a Coalition?

The lesson is now becoming clear that a coalition is just a tactical instrument used by political actors, in order to unite to achieve common political aims.

Once one occupies the office sought, the mandate of the office as provided by law, becomes supreme. That is how matters stand with Coalition 2016.

The parties to the coalition have worked for a candidate to occupy the seat of President. Now that the president is elected, executive power to appoint and remove Ministers is fully in the person's hands.

It is left to the President to decide whether to give relevance to a Coalition or not. If the President gives relevance to a Coalition, he would make sure that at all times, all those parties who form the Coalition who are interested in being part of a government, would have representation through consultation.

Once that is not possible, then executive governance by Law must oust Coalition governance by a gentle person's agreement.

