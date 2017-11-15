Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Plan of Women Union for Year 2018

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudanese Women General Union, which was headed by the union's chairwoman, Mariam Osman Jissour, and discussed the plan of the union for the year 2018.

In a press statement, Jissour said that the delegation has provided the First Vice - President with an inclusive report about the union's achievements.

She indicated that the First Vice - President has underscored importance of the union's role in increasing the production for enhancing the national economy and combating the harmful traditions in the society.