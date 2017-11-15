13 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice - President Informed On Plan of Women Union for Year 2018

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice - President and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, received in his office at the Republican Palace a delegation of the Sudanese Women General Union, which was headed by the union's chairwoman, Mariam Osman Jissour, and discussed the plan of the union for the year 2018.

In a press statement, Jissour said that the delegation has provided the First Vice - President with an inclusive report about the union's achievements.

She indicated that the First Vice - President has underscored importance of the union's role in increasing the production for enhancing the national economy and combating the harmful traditions in the society.

Sudan

Court to Hear President Bashir Arrest Case

The International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) will Wednesday hear an application aimed at arresting Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.