13 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Mayor of N'djamena Briefed On Experiment of Vocational Training in Khartoum State

Khartoum — The Mayor of N'Djamena municipality in Chad state, Mariam Jouma'a, Monday inspected the experiment of the Ministry of Manpower and Labour of Khartoum state in the field of vocational training, accompanied by Dr. Abdul A'atee Mohamed Khair the director general and number of the ministry's officials.

Abdul A'atee noted that the visit aims to transfer Khartoum state experience in this field to N'Djamena for boosting cooperation in different fields.

The Mayor of N'Djamena Municipality, said that the goal of the visit is to benefit from the Sudanese expertise in the field of vocational training, and the reactivation of the agreement between Khartoum and N'Djamena by opening training and qualification fields in chad state, and in N'Djamena municipality in particular.

The delegation of N'Djamena municipality which consists of municipality mayor, the secretary general and three of the mayor's advisors, has inspected progress of work in the vocational training center, and the trainers center in Halfaiat al- Muluk, where they received detailed review of the centers and the work progress.

