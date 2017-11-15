Sudan: President Al-Bashir Calls for Joint Sudanese - Ugandan Investment Conference

Entebbe — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has called for a joint conference for investment to be held in Khartoum with participation of Sudanese, Ugandan and Arab investors to promote for establishment of joint Sudanese - Ugandan projects and establishing partnerships with the private sector and investors.

At the sitting of Sudanese - Ugandan talks at the Presidential Palace in Entebbe, Uganda, President Al-Bashir to similar opinions shared between Sudan and Uganda concerning the region's problems, especially the issues of security and peace at the Lakes' area.

President Al-Bashir has appreciated the remarkable progress achieved by Uganda and the role of President Yoweri Museveni in realizing peace and development and uniting the Ugandan people.

He referred to mutual understanding between Sudan and South Sudan for solving problems and implementing the cooperation agreement which was signed by them.

Meanwhile, President Museveni has welcomed the visit of President Al-Bashir, describing the relations between Sudan and Uganda as excellent.

He expressed his pleasure over the solution of Darfur problem.

He affirmed the importance of integration between the African countries and establishment of the joint African market and linking the African states through roads and communications.

In a press statement, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the two sides have agreed on the importance of cementing the historic relations between Sudan and Uganda.

He said that the talks between the two countries continue Monday evening and end by the signing of a joint communique and an agreement in the field of higher education.