13 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir Calls for Joint Sudanese - Ugandan Investment Conference

Tagged:

Related Topics

Entebbe — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, has called for a joint conference for investment to be held in Khartoum with participation of Sudanese, Ugandan and Arab investors to promote for establishment of joint Sudanese - Ugandan projects and establishing partnerships with the private sector and investors.

At the sitting of Sudanese - Ugandan talks at the Presidential Palace in Entebbe, Uganda, President Al-Bashir to similar opinions shared between Sudan and Uganda concerning the region's problems, especially the issues of security and peace at the Lakes' area.

President Al-Bashir has appreciated the remarkable progress achieved by Uganda and the role of President Yoweri Museveni in realizing peace and development and uniting the Ugandan people.

He referred to mutual understanding between Sudan and South Sudan for solving problems and implementing the cooperation agreement which was signed by them.

Meanwhile, President Museveni has welcomed the visit of President Al-Bashir, describing the relations between Sudan and Uganda as excellent.

He expressed his pleasure over the solution of Darfur problem.

He affirmed the importance of integration between the African countries and establishment of the joint African market and linking the African states through roads and communications.

In a press statement, the Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, said that the two sides have agreed on the importance of cementing the historic relations between Sudan and Uganda.

He said that the talks between the two countries continue Monday evening and end by the signing of a joint communique and an agreement in the field of higher education.

Sudan

Uganda, Sudan Express Support for AU Mission in Somalia

Uganda and Sudan have called on the international community to support the African Union Mission in Somalia. The call… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.