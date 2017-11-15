13 November 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Change of Constitution Is a Breach to Arusha Agreement, Burundi Opposition Warns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

"This unilateral process to amend the constitution reflects the will of president Nkurunziza to govern for life through a constitutional monarchy type system," reads a letter of 8November signed by Nestor Girukwishaka, on behalf of Agathon Rwasa , Evariste Ngayimpenda, members of the Amizero political coalition and Juvenal Ngorwanubusa, the chairman of MRC-Rurenzangemero party.

These politicians call on the mediator in the Burundi crisis, Yoweri Museveni, the UN Secretary-General and the Chairman of the African Union commission on the danger of amending the basic law.

The cabinet meeting held on 24 October, the government authorized the commission to amend the constitution. Philippe Nzobonariba, Spokesperson for the government says the Council of Ministers adopted it and gave permission to the commission to move on to the next step. "Out of 307 articles in the current Constitution, 77 will be amended, 3 will be completely removed while 9 new others will be added", he says.

The presidential terms limit to two five-year terms has been replaced by that of seven-years renewable once.

For those politicians, this is a dramatic step for our country and the sub-region. It is a bad precedent for the whole world. "The amendment to the constitutional definitively suspends the Arusha Agreement," they say. They describe the change of the constitution as the violation of the rule of law.

In case the constitution is amended, these opponents believe that the ruling party would have all the levers to impose its will. "What would prevent the ruling CNDD-FDD from permanently omitting any reference to any politico-ethnic power sharing and causing the irreparable damage?"

For this reason, they are calling for the East African Community, the African Union, the United Nations and the entire international community to use all their powers to prevent the Government of Burundi from amending the constitution. "As a product of a political and social consensus, the Arusha Agreement and the resulting Constitution cannot be revised on the initiative of the ruling party only," according to the representatives of three opposition political parties.

Burundi

CNARED Condemns Tanzanian and Ugandan Presidents' Position Over ICC Decision

CNARED, the opposition coalition in exile deplores the position of the Ugandan and Tanzanian presidents saying the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.