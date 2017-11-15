13 November 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Ex-Rebels Chase Away Militants Near North Darfur Camp

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kabkabiya — A clash broke out between former rebel fighters and a group of militants, east of camp Sortony in Kabkabiya, on Saturday.

Residents of the Sortony site, adjacent to the base of the AU-UN peacekeeping mission (Unamid) reported to Radio Dabanga that the fighting was caused by a group of militants, riding horses and donkeys, who beat displaced people on the farms of Teo, two kilometres east of the camp.

The attackers forced the displaced farmers to leave. Unamid peacekeeping soldiers were unable to confront the attackers, "on the grounds that there were not enough troops to move", the mission replied to the victims who reported the case.

One of the camp residents said that the people then requested El Sadig El Fakkah to come to their aid, a former rebel movement which signed an internal peace agreement with the Sudanese government.

El Fakkah's troops stationed themselves southwest of Sortony on Saturday afternoon and clashed with the militant group, forcing them to leave the farms. One man was wounded and another of El Fakkah's force went missing during the fighting. There are no details yet about the other party.

According to the UN, their number has reduced to 21,500 people who are registered and currently reside at the site.

Sudan

Court to Hear President Bashir Arrest Case

The International Crimes Division of the High Court (ICD) will Wednesday hear an application aimed at arresting Sudan… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.