Sudan: Ex-Rebels Chase Away Militants Near North Darfur Camp

Kabkabiya — A clash broke out between former rebel fighters and a group of militants, east of camp Sortony in Kabkabiya, on Saturday.

Residents of the Sortony site, adjacent to the base of the AU-UN peacekeeping mission (Unamid) reported to Radio Dabanga that the fighting was caused by a group of militants, riding horses and donkeys, who beat displaced people on the farms of Teo, two kilometres east of the camp.

The attackers forced the displaced farmers to leave. Unamid peacekeeping soldiers were unable to confront the attackers, "on the grounds that there were not enough troops to move", the mission replied to the victims who reported the case.

One of the camp residents said that the people then requested El Sadig El Fakkah to come to their aid, a former rebel movement which signed an internal peace agreement with the Sudanese government.

El Fakkah's troops stationed themselves southwest of Sortony on Saturday afternoon and clashed with the militant group, forcing them to leave the farms. One man was wounded and another of El Fakkah's force went missing during the fighting. There are no details yet about the other party.

According to the UN, their number has reduced to 21,500 people who are registered and currently reside at the site.