Gambia: FIFA MA Refereeing Course for Gambia Gets Underway On Monday

The world governing body football, FIFA, has given approval to the application of the GFF to organise a member Association (MA) Refereeing Course in The Gambia from 13 to 17 November 2017 for the country's top referees in the framework of Refereeing Assistance Programme course catalogue.

FIFA has appointed seasoned and high-profile referee instructors in the persons of Mr. Fleix Tangawarima of Tanzania and Mr. Bento Navesse from Mozambique. The duo has since arrived in the country.

Thirty-four elite referees from the first and second divisions will undergo physical fitness test, practical training recovery and instant feedback, power point presentation on offside, laws of the game amendments 2017/18, tactical fouls and clip discussion and analysis on penalty area incidents. The participants will also hold clips discussion on tactical fouls and position and movement reading of the game.

The five-day event will be held at The Gambia Football Federation Hotel, (National Technical Training Centre). The hotel has started operation and would add value to the nation's tourism hospitality sector in the country. The GFF hotel has so far employed five senior personnel tasked with the responsibility of recruiting middle level and junior staff for the entity.