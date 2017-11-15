Gambia/Morocco: Test Game - Gambia Facing Morocco Today

Gambia will take an aim at Morocco today in Marrakech in an international test game.

The Scorpions settled for a second-string Moroccan side after seeing efforts to engage Equatorial Guinea and Cape Verde hit the brick walls.

And desperate not to see the international window shut off without an engagement, the federation opted to play Morocco with gaffer Sang Ndong ardent on testing his latest inclusions.

Ebou Adams of Norwich City is one of those to be handed their first international caps as well as Yusupha Bobb, contracted to Chievo Verona but on loaned to the third tier in Italy.

The team has been hit by late withdrawals with up to eight players said to have taken excuse from featuring for the game against the At Las Lions.

UK-based duo Modou Barrow, Mustapha Carayol, Tijan Jaiteh, Yusupha Njie, Raymond Mendy, goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye and Bubacarr Trawally are one of the notable absentees due to injuries.

Ali Sowe and Assan Ceesay are expected to lead the attack.

Today's meeting will be a rematch after the two sides' first meeting ended with Morocco winning 2-1 in April.

Meanwhile, it's unclear whether goalkeeper Alagie Jobe will stand between the sticks as he edges closer to a move to Nigerian premier league club El Kanemi Warriors.

Jobe, Foroyaa Sport understands, signed a two-year deal with the two-time Nigerian FA Cup winners.

His namesake Alagie Nyabally will be there to act as his understudy in case he moves.