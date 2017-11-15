13 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Hawks Begin Season With Super Cup Win

By Kebba Af Touray

Caf Confederation Cup would-be candidates Hawks Football Club over the weekend got off their season on a flyer by dumping champions Armed Forces to lay hands on the Super Cup.

Penalty kicks separated the two factions after they drew blanks in regular time with Hawks securing the bragging rights on 4-3 post-match penalty shots.

For their exploits, last term Football Federation Cup Winners Hawks were D75, 000 richer with league winners Armed Forces -the country's sole reps in the CAF Champions League preliminaries -scooping D50, 000 as consolation.

Saturday's encounter, staged at the Independence Stadium, signaled start of the domestic Gambian premier league.

