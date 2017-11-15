Gambia: Former Police PRO Bounces Back As ASP Conta Assists

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has appointed Police Superintendent David Kujabi as the new Police spokesperson effective today 13thNovember 2017, former Police PRO, ASP Foday Conta, confirmed to this medium.

Speaking to this reporter on telephone, Assistant Superintendent Foday Conta who had served for a short term in the position, said he has been appointed as the new Assistant Public Relation Officer.

He continued: "This will be effective today and the handing over could be anytime in morning. This is part of reforms embarked upon by the new IGP, to expand the decentralisation process of the Gambia Police's PR Office. In the near Future we are also planning to have regional reporters' postings. The change of position is part of the service rules," Conta said.

Mr. Kujabi has handled this position before his peacekeeping mission to Sudan when he left the position to Lamin Njie, who served briefly before Conta came in.

At the time of going to Press, efforts were made to reach the new Police PRO for comments to no avail.