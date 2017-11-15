13 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Former Police PRO Bounces Back As ASP Conta Assists

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) has appointed Police Superintendent David Kujabi as the new Police spokesperson effective today 13thNovember 2017, former Police PRO, ASP Foday Conta, confirmed to this medium.

Speaking to this reporter on telephone, Assistant Superintendent Foday Conta who had served for a short term in the position, said he has been appointed as the new Assistant Public Relation Officer.

He continued: "This will be effective today and the handing over could be anytime in morning. This is part of reforms embarked upon by the new IGP, to expand the decentralisation process of the Gambia Police's PR Office. In the near Future we are also planning to have regional reporters' postings. The change of position is part of the service rules," Conta said.

Mr. Kujabi has handled this position before his peacekeeping mission to Sudan when he left the position to Lamin Njie, who served briefly before Conta came in.

At the time of going to Press, efforts were made to reach the new Police PRO for comments to no avail.

Gambia

Semlex Denies U.S.$15 Million Bribe to Ex-Minister, Clarifies...

Sales Manager and Commercial Director of the Semlex Group Mr.Ralph Hajjar, has denied his company giving any bribe in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.