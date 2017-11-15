South Africa: Rape Accused Found Guilty in Port Elizabeth

press release

The relentless efforts of members of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and the Criminal Justice System in exercising thorough investigations and prosecutions is proving to be effective when perpetrators are found guilty.

The FCS Unit in Port Elizabeth has once again secured a guilty conviction whereby a 29-year-old rapist was convicted in the Port Elizabeth High Court for rape. The accused is known as Nathan Fourie.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 4 June 2016 at about 21:00 a 24-year-old victim that is mentally challenged were with her family celebrating the birthday of her cousin when the accused joined the celebration, later the evening around 21:00 the family noticed that the victim was not in or outside the house. They started looking for her when they heard screams coming from a nearby informal settlement. They found the victim and the accused and opened a rape case and the suspect was arrested on charges of rape.

The Cluster Commander for Mount Road Cluster, Maj Gen Funeka Siganga has commended the FCS unit for their thorough investigations. 'We commend our FCS Unit and our justice system for their sterling efforts in bringing this perpetrator to book. The SAPS has the responsibility to protect the vulnerable in society and these responsibilities are taken seriously through thorough investigations, effective arrests and prosecutions. This conviction will serve as a deterrent to potential rapists and the SAPS through its FCS units will leave nothing to chance', added Maj Gen Siganga.