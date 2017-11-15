14 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: North West Provincial Legislature Conducts 2017 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill, 15 Nov

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

On Wednesday, 15 November 2017, the Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development will be conducting public hearings on Division of Revenue Amendment Bill 2017 at Mabule Community Hall near Mahikeng; Lebaleng Community Hall in Makwassie; Taung Depot Hall and Mamerotse Community Hall near Mogwase at 15h00.

The Division of Revenue Amendment Bill 2017 aims to amend the Division of Revenue Act, 2017, in accordance with the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, 2009; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Part of the Legislature's mandate is to promote public participation & oversight, therefore the Bill intends to hear the voice of the community with regards to how funds should be allocated into various Government structures.

The money appropriated by the Legislature to the government departments should be spent in terms of the Public Finance Management Act No 1 of 1999.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature

South Africa

Zuma Calls for Calm, Restraint in Zimbabwe

President Jacob Zuma, on behalf of SADC, has noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in the Republic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.