South Africa: North West Provincial Legislature Conducts 2017 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill, 15 Nov

On Wednesday, 15 November 2017, the Portfolio Committee on Premier, Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development will be conducting public hearings on Division of Revenue Amendment Bill 2017 at Mabule Community Hall near Mahikeng; Lebaleng Community Hall in Makwassie; Taung Depot Hall and Mamerotse Community Hall near Mogwase at 15h00.

The Division of Revenue Amendment Bill 2017 aims to amend the Division of Revenue Act, 2017, in accordance with the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, 2009; and to provide for matters connected therewith.

Part of the Legislature's mandate is to promote public participation & oversight, therefore the Bill intends to hear the voice of the community with regards to how funds should be allocated into various Government structures.

The money appropriated by the Legislature to the government departments should be spent in terms of the Public Finance Management Act No 1 of 1999.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628 for further information.

Issued by: North West Provincial Legislature