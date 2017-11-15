Kenya: Postponements Play Havoc to Final Title Chase

The postponement of the latest round of the series for the 2017 Kenya National Rally Championship has left the battle for the title in a limbo.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club Rally was called off Monday because of rains.

With two of the eight KNRC rounds, already postponed, the next round in Nakuru has to be run for the champions to be declared.

The season ending Top Fry Nakuru Rally will be held on December 10.

Nanyuki was the first to cancel its event a couple of months ago.

This was after cattle rustlers invaded the venue of the Nanyuki Rally.

Heavy rains put a stop to the penultimate round of the current series that was to have been held on Sunday.

As per the 2017 National Competition Rules (NCRs), 75 percent of the eight KNRC rounds have to be run in order for a champion to be declared otherwise the season ends with no winner.

So far only six rounds have been held with high hopes of the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club of Nakuru fulfilling its mandate and staging an event.

There has been no firm commitment from the respective clubs that they will stage their events and with just a month to the conclusion of the season it seems unlikely that these postponed rallies will in fact be held this year.

Ian Duncan leads the series though any of the top six drivers stand a chance winning the title if the Nakuru Rally is held.

Duncan leads with 87 followed by Carl Tundo 85, Baldev Chager 79, Karan Patel 69, Manvir Baryan 68 and Finn Tapio Laukkanen 63.

Meanwhile, Kenya will host the second round of the 2018 African Rally Championship in March next year, according the latest meeting of the Members of the Confederation of African Motorsports Council (CAMS).

Kenya finished sixth out of the seven countries that participated in 2017 FIA ARC series.

The CAMS meeting decided that all rallies next season will be run on roads closed for the rally. Championship points will be awarded for the actual position of the competitor in the rally.

All competitors using eligible cars for the ARC will score points. Registration for the 2017 ARC championship is completely removed.

New points scoring system for up to 14 overall results of only homologated cars will be adopted.