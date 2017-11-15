14 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Postponements Play Havoc to Final Title Chase

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdul Sidi

The postponement of the latest round of the series for the 2017 Kenya National Rally Championship has left the battle for the title in a limbo.

The Kenya Motor Sports Club Rally was called off Monday because of rains.

With two of the eight KNRC rounds, already postponed, the next round in Nakuru has to be run for the champions to be declared.

The season ending Top Fry Nakuru Rally will be held on December 10.

Nanyuki was the first to cancel its event a couple of months ago.

This was after cattle rustlers invaded the venue of the Nanyuki Rally.

Heavy rains put a stop to the penultimate round of the current series that was to have been held on Sunday.

As per the 2017 National Competition Rules (NCRs), 75 percent of the eight KNRC rounds have to be run in order for a champion to be declared otherwise the season ends with no winner.

So far only six rounds have been held with high hopes of the Rift Valley Motor Sports Club of Nakuru fulfilling its mandate and staging an event.

There has been no firm commitment from the respective clubs that they will stage their events and with just a month to the conclusion of the season it seems unlikely that these postponed rallies will in fact be held this year.

Ian Duncan leads the series though any of the top six drivers stand a chance winning the title if the Nakuru Rally is held.

Duncan leads with 87 followed by Carl Tundo 85, Baldev Chager 79, Karan Patel 69, Manvir Baryan 68 and Finn Tapio Laukkanen 63.

Meanwhile, Kenya will host the second round of the 2018 African Rally Championship in March next year, according the latest meeting of the Members of the Confederation of African Motorsports Council (CAMS).

Kenya finished sixth out of the seven countries that participated in 2017 FIA ARC series.

The CAMS meeting decided that all rallies next season will be run on roads closed for the rally. Championship points will be awarded for the actual position of the competitor in the rally.

All competitors using eligible cars for the ARC will score points. Registration for the 2017 ARC championship is completely removed.

New points scoring system for up to 14 overall results of only homologated cars will be adopted.

Kenya

Petitioners Win Access to Polls Body Forms, Voters' Register

The Supreme Court has allowed the individuals challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta access to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.