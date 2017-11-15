14 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Lightning Claims Life in Mchinji

By Sarah Munthali

Mchinji — A 33 year old man, Innocent Nthere died on Monday in Mchinji after being struck by lightning.

According to a brother of the deceased, Gift Nthere his younger brother Innocent was electrocuted by the lightening that struck him in the evening hours of November 13, 2017 at Mchinji Boma.

"Innocent was cycling from his maize garden towards his home at Mayard in Mchinji but before he reached home he was hit by the lightning and thunderstorm and died on the spot," Nthere said.

A postmortem conducted at Mchinji District Hospital established that death occurred due to electrocution.

Innocent Nthere hailed from Kambani Village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji district.

Meanwhile Mchinji Police Station Public Relations Officer, Kaitano Lubrino is advising the Mchinji residents to take precautions especially during thunderstorms to avoid similar incidents.

