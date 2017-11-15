Ghana: Little Internet Sensation Jake Amo Is Doing Well

It's good to know that Jake Amo the subject of a picture that went viral on the internet, and became a meme fodder for much of 2016 is doing just fine.

Jake Amo from Ghana was the meme of choice for 2016. The famous picture of the then 4 year old was taken during artist Solomon Adufah's visit to teach creative studies and art at the toddlers school in August 2015.

Adufah has since returned in July this year and managed to catch up with little Jake. "He was on school vacation and visiting family during my short stay but I was able to visit [them] to check up on him," he told Africa Check.

"Jake is also enrolled in an extracurricular program at his school to help him with his English, maths and drawing. The Ghana Education Services in the Eastern Region District will continue to monitor his progress in working relationship with Homeland Africa and his family."

