15 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Where Is Zuma's Real Declaration of Interests?

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Mmusi Maimane

I will not rest until we have answers to all the questions regarding President Jacob Zuma's sources of income and his tax affairs.

On Monday morning I was welcomed to the Office of the President at the Union Buildings to inspect his declaration of interests. I had no reason to believe they would show me anything that would clarify the claim that Jacob Zuma received R1-million a month for the first four months of his term as president back in 2009, allegedly as an employee of a private security company. But it was not only my right as a citizen, but also my duty as leader of the opposition, to confirm whether this income, as exposed in Jacques Pauw's explosive book The President's Keepers, was listed in his declaration of interests. Unsurprisingly, it wasn't.

The year in question was 2009, but I requested to see his declarations for each year from 2009 to 2017. The documents shown to us by his office on Monday make no reference to this massive monthly income while allegedly on the payroll of Royal Security, a company owned by his friend and benefactor, Roy Moodley. The declarations also make no reference to benefits derived from...

South Africa

Zuma Calls for Calm, Restraint in Zimbabwe

President Jacob Zuma, on behalf of SADC, has noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in the Republic… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.