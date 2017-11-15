South Africa: Where Is Zuma's Real Declaration of Interests?

analysis

I will not rest until we have answers to all the questions regarding President Jacob Zuma's sources of income and his tax affairs.

On Monday morning I was welcomed to the Office of the President at the Union Buildings to inspect his declaration of interests. I had no reason to believe they would show me anything that would clarify the claim that Jacob Zuma received R1-million a month for the first four months of his term as president back in 2009, allegedly as an employee of a private security company. But it was not only my right as a citizen, but also my duty as leader of the opposition, to confirm whether this income, as exposed in Jacques Pauw's explosive book The President's Keepers, was listed in his declaration of interests. Unsurprisingly, it wasn't.

The year in question was 2009, but I requested to see his declarations for each year from 2009 to 2017. The documents shown to us by his office on Monday make no reference to this massive monthly income while allegedly on the payroll of Royal Security, a company owned by his friend and benefactor, Roy Moodley. The declarations also make no reference to benefits derived from...