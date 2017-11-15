South Africa: More Guns Seized in 'Underworld' Firearms Clampdown in Cape Town

Firearms have been seized from the owner of a Cape Town security company - the latest in a string of actions clamping down on apparent underworld activities.

The firearms were confiscated from the owner of the company, whose name is known to News24, in Bellville on Tuesday.

Bruce Hendricks, who heads up Hassan-Harmse Attorneys, confirmed on Tuesday that the owner, who he is representing, was not detained.

Hendricks declined to comment further as he said the matter formed part of an ongoing investigation.

Western Cape Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha confirmed four guns were seized in an ongoing investigation and a matter relating to the non-compliance of the Firearms Control Act.

Arrests linked to security companies have played out recently.

On Monday Grant Veroni, of the company Skhosana Maponyane Hall Phillips and Khumalo, trading as The Security Group (TSG), which has twice before been the target of police and Hawks operations, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on an illegal possession of a firearm charge.

He was arrested on Saturday, for the second time in about three months, and it is understood a firearm was seized.

Veroni is expected back in the dock next week.

He and Vincent Phillips, who also works at TSG, were previously arrested in September.

At the time, the Hawks said Veroni and Phillips were arrested on charges under the Firearms Control Act.

On Monday after Veroni's appearance, police officers searched a vehicle linked to controversial businessman Nafiz Modack outside the court.

Modack, along with four burly men, had been present at court for Veroni's case.

Earlier this year a new grouping headed by Modack started taking control of nightclub security in Cape Town from a more established grouping.

Several violent incidents and shootings have played out since the start of the takeover.

A task team, set up by the Hawks to tackle serious threats in the Western Cape, is investigating underworld violence in nightclubs.

