South Africa: MEC Galaletsang Gaolaolwe On Vacant Senior Managers Positions At North West Municipalities

Lack of internal controls to prevent and report unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure are some of the characteristics of dysfunctional municipalities.

According to MEC for Local Government and Human Settlements in Bokone Bophirima, Galaletsang Gaolaolwe, lack of administrative capacity due to high vacancy levels especially in senior management positions also contributes to poor performance by municipalities.

"Out of a total of 142 senior management positions, 84 are still vacant. 12 out of 22 municipalities have substantive Municipal Managers (i.e. Mahikeng, Moses Kotane, Matlosana, Rustenburg, Naledi, Tswaing, Greater Taung, JB Marks local municipalities and Ngaka Modiri Molema, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Bojanala Platinum and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati district municipalities. Kagisano-Molopo and Ramotshere Moiloa have had already conducted interviews, Moretele, Maquasi-hills Ramotshere Moiloa, Mamusa and Kgetleng rivier have completed the shortlisting, whilst Madibeng, Ditsobotla, Lekwa Teemane and Ratlou have done advertisements", says MEC Gaolaolwe.

She says the department is in the process of conducting an analysis of the current state of affairs, data on vacancies, number of senior managers compliant with competency regulations and those affected by the National Treasury Certificate in Management Development for Municipal Finance (CPMD) competency requirements. "We do exercise strong oversight over the pre-election and post-election phases as it relates to illegal cancellation of contracts and removal of senior managers, cost implications thereof as well court challenges on municipal budgets".

MEC Gaolaolwe says the department has established a special committee to evaluate the new appointments in line with the Municipal Systems Act of 2000.

