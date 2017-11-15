Zimbabwe: Business As Usual in Harare

Most retail outlets have opened for business despite the armed forces seizing control of the southern African country, including the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

A survey conducted by News24 by 10:00 showed that most retail outlets had opened for business although foot traffic into the outlets was much lower than usual.

A Pick n Pay outlet which is less than 200m from the Zimbabwean Parliament where one of the tankers and armed soldiers were stationed was open for business, although customer count was lower than usual.

A shop assistant who spoke to News24 said they had not been given the directive to close from their Head Office.

"The only communication we got is that we can close if there is any riot or looting. We have just been told safety first, but as you can see we are operating as usual," said the assistant in Pick n Pay.

Edgars which is partly owned by Edcon South Africa was also open for business but at the time of the survey less than 10 customers where in the outlet.

It was the same story at the Truworths outlet which is stationed along Kwame Nkuruma road, 100m away from the conned off area, was also open for business.

However Power Sales which is now run by South Africa's PEP was closed for business. Other shops that were closed for business include Stanbic Bank and Stanchart Bank which is 50 metres away from one of the tanks.

Old Mutual office stationed 200m away from Parliament was opened for business but with no clients coming in. Its banking subsidiary CABS was also open for business with depositors queuing for the little that they can get from the banks that have since limited withdrawals to as little as $20 per week.

Former British owned Barclays Bank, 400m away from the President's office, now owned by First Merchant Bank of Malawi was also open for business.

Platinum miner, Zimplats's spokesperson Business Chindove said it was business as usual at the mine and at the head office in Harare. The mine is a 158km drive from Harare.

Source: News24