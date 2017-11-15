Central Africa: Aid Workers Caught in Great Lakes Region Crossfire

Kinshasa — REBEL groups have killed at least 25 aid workers in the explosive Great Lakes region and nearby countries since the beginning of the year. Some 10 million people have been displaced in the region because of the militancy. The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs disclosed most aid workers had been killed in the Central African Republic (CAR) during the period. Six have been killed. "Direct attacks, widespread insecurity and bureaucratic impediments are hampering aid workers' ability to reach those most in need," a UN spokesperson said. The deadly violations have been noted in Burundi, CAR, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and South Sudan. Besides conflict, the countries are battling simultaneous outbreaks of communicable diseases - including measles, cholera and a high malaria burden. These are feared to worsen during the respective rainy seasons. Some 13 million people are in need of water and sanitary assistance. A deepening food insecurity crisis in the region, largely driven by conflict, has left over 17 million people food insecure. Despite rising needs, humanitarian responses are underfunded, with over US$2,8 billion (19,4 billion) of unmet humanitarian requirements across the region. -

