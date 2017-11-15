Zimbabwe: Abuse of Public Media Escalating

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of SADC, is sending Special Envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola in light of the… Read more »

Harare — THE government of President Robert Mugabe has been urged to end the crackdown on Zimbabwean private media, which has heightened with the creation of the Ministry of Cyber Security, Threat Detection and Mitigation. Martha O'Donovan, an American journalist, is the latest victim to face charges of abuse of social media for allegedly insulting Mugabe and attempting to overthrow his government. Human Rights Watch (HRW) said the charges against Martha O'Donovan appear to be a baseless and arbitrary action to control social media. "This is the Zimbabwe government's latest expansion of its dangerous campaign against media freedom," Dewa Mavhinga, HRW Southern Africa director, said. It has emerged during 2016, police throughout Zimbabwe beat and arbitrarily detained 23 journalists. The journalists were all released without charge. Police harassment and mistreatment of journalists has been rising since 2016, according to HRW, Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, and Media Centre reported. Police Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri, has failed to publicly condemn this misconduct by officers under his command. Blessing Gorejena, executive director at Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum,said Zimbabwe should immediately halt police harassment of journalists and uphold media freedoms guaranteed in the constitution. "The government should urgently establish an independent mechanism to investigate and remedy abuses by the police," Gorejena said. The rights groups pointed out Zimbabwe was party to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Both guarantee the right to freedom of expression.

