15 November 2017

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Update on the Zimbabwean situation

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of SADC, is sending Special Envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola in light of the unfolding situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe.

The President is sending the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the Minister of State Security, Adv Bongani Bongo to Zimbabwe to meet with President Robert Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force.

President Zuma spoke to President Robert Mugabe earlier today who indicated that he was confined to his home but said that he was fine. South Africa is also in contact with the Zimbabwean Defence Force (ZDF). The Special Envoys will also be sent to the Republic of Angola to see President Joao Lourenco, Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security to brief him on the situation.

President Zuma has reiterated his call for calm and restraint and for the ZDF to ensure that peace and stability are not undermined in Zimbabwe. SADC will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Enquiries: Dr Bongani Ngqulunga on 082 308 9373 or bongani@presidency.gov.za

Issued by: The Presidency

South Africa

