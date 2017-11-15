Egypt: Sisi, Lungu Tackle Bilateral Relations, Military Cooperation

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi held on Tuesday 14/11/2017 a session of talks with his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu, now visiting Egypt.

"Egypt is keen on boosting trade cooperation with Zambia in the coming period," Sisi said, adding that Cairo is ready to provide support for Zambia in the medical and agricultural fields.

Lungu, for his part, praised the important role played by Egypt in Africa and urged stepping up trade cooperation with Egypt in all fields, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The two presidents also tackled means of boosting bilateral cooperation in the military field and counter-terrorism, Rady added.

They also touched on the latest developments in Africa and stressed the need for intensifying coordination on issues of mutual concern, the spokesman noted.

The two presidents also attended the signing ceremony of three memorandums of understanding in the fields of youth, health and medicine.

Meanwhile President Abdel Fattah El Sisi affirmed that Egypt and Zambia have excellent relations for decades, based on achieving the common interests of the Egyptian and Zambian peoples.

These remarks were made during a joint conference with his Zambian counterpart Edgar Longo at the Presidential Palace of Ittihdiya in Cairo.