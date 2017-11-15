Egypt: FM Aide Leads Egypt's Delegation to Dakar Peace Forum

Assistant Foreign Minister for African Affairs Mohamed Idris led Egypt's delegation to Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security in Africa that wound up on Tuesday 14/11/2017 in the Senegalese capital, said Egypt's Ambassador to Senegal Mostafa el Qouny.

Senegalese President Macky Sall inaugurated the forum on Monday in the presence of African leaders and senior officials.

The meeting took up issues of peace and security as well as the challenges of terrorism and extremism facing the continent, Egypt's ambassador said.

Idris hinted at Egypt's vision on upgrading and reforming the peacekeeping system at the international level.