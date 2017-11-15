Ethiopia: As Exclusive Document Presented At the Ethiopia National Security Meeting

Yesterday, Addis Standard has published a scoop based on a document assessing the current security situation in Ethiopia and was presented at the National Security Council meeting, which was held on Friday Oct. 10/2017. The document revealed in detail that Ethiopia was currently confronted with alarming level of multi-front crisis.

Following the permission from our exclusive sources, who want to remain anonymous, and several requests from our readership constituency, the editorial board of Addis Standard magazine has decided to publish the document in its entirety. The publication of this document also follows recipient by Addis Standard of its entire content this morning.

Please click below to download the document, which includes 17 pages of security assessment followed by 5 pages of plan of action:

AS Exclusive Document presented at the Ethiopia national security meeting