14 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kakamega Homeboyz Forward Bags Award Despite Challenges

By Vincent Opiyo

Kakamega Homeboyz forward Jeremiah Wanjala has expressed delight in winning the SportPesa/Sports Journalist Association of Kenya (SJAK) player of the month of September award.

The 25-year-old, who scored twice and recorded three assists in September, was handed a personalized trophy, 49-inch LG television screen and a cheque of Sh100,000 after Tuesday's training session at Bukhungu Stadium.

Wanjala, who beat Gor Mahia's Meddie Kagere and Kariobangi Sharks striker Masoud Juma to the award, said: "I am impressed with what I have done as an individual and what we have collectively achieved as a team.

"We are greatly underprivileged since we lack financial sponsors but we still put in the hard work.

"I'm looking forward to playing in a bigger team in Europe, which is not easy so I have to do all in my power, work really hard to see it happen," the soft-spoken striker said.

The former Sony Sugar man got 19 votes while Kagere and Juma garnered 15 and 13 votes respectively.

Coach Mike Mururi lauded his entire team for a splendid performance this season.

"When I arrived here last season the club was new to me and I was new to everything.

"But this year I've had a better grip and the players bought well into my philosophy. I shall try my best to hold on to the squad and make additions for a title charge next year," he said.

The team also got Sh50,000 for their contribution, a quest they had never achieved since the inception of the monthly award system in 2014.

Wanjala is the sixth recipient this season after Nzoia Sugar's Brian Omondi, Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Ernest Wendo (Gor Mahia), Michael Madoya (Zoo Kericho) and George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia) who won from March in that order.

