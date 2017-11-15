15 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: How I Appoint My Aides - Buhari

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday night in Abakaliki explained that many appointees in his administration were appointed purely on merit and their proven track records.

Speaking at a State dinner organised in his honour, President Buhari emphasised that he always considered what was best for the country in his decisions.

"Some of the people holding high positions in the government, like my ministers, will tell you that I didn't know them from Adam.

"I just came across their names from the records and I worked with the records. I thank God that I have a very good team," he said.

The president commended Governor David Umahi for his development strides in the state, saying "the absolute commitment of the Governor to his position is very remarkable and I am very impressed."

Mr. Buhari, while expressing gratitude to God and the people of Ebonyi for recognising his modest contribution to the country, described Nigeria as a great country with incredible resources and highly talented people.

"We should continue to pray to God that the elites that will be in-charge of the country in the future fear God," he said.

Nigeria

Why the World Should Worry About Diabetes

It is believed that as at 2014, an estimated 422 million adults were living with diabetes, compared to 108 million in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.