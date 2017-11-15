Nigeria: Taraba Seeks Senate Intervention Over N30 Billion Spent On Govt Roads

Jalingo — The Taraba State government has asked the Senate to intervene to enable it get a refund of N30billion spent on federal roads.The Deputy Governor, Haruna Manu, made the appeal yesterday in Jalingo, the state capital.

While leading the Senate Committee on Works on a tour of the federal roads, he said the refund would enable the state to open more roads. Manu said: "The state needs the money to open up more roads to boost the economic activities of the people, especially in the rural areas."

He said he was confident that the upper chamber would facilitate the refund to improve the lives of the residents.The deputy governor added that the Darius Dickson Ishaku-led administration would continue to press for the refund.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Kabiru Gaya, led the inspection team.Among the roads inspected were the Jalingo-Sunkani-Garbachede and the Jalingo-Konna federal roads.

Gaya said he was impressed with the quality of the federal roads undertaken by the Taraba State government. According to him: "My colleagues and I drove through the Jalingo-Sunkani and the Garbachede roads, which, though were constructed about four years ago, but are still very standard due to the quality of work done."

Gaya, who represents Kano-South senatorial district, promised to make a case towards making the Federal Government to refund the amount.The Guardian leant that the road from Jalingo to Kona is one of the projects which the paucity of funds had stalled.