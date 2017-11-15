Kenya: Sony Sugar Braces for Gor Match After Beating Muhoroni

Sony Sugar on Tuesday crashed relegated Muhoroni Youth 5-1 in a rescheduled SportPesa Premier League match at Awendo Green Stadium.

Ugandan import George Abege grabbed a first half brace in the 18th and 38th minutes, and on resumption former Muhoroni winger Benjamin Mosha added the third in the 67th minute.

The visitors were awarded a penalty in the 75th minute, Hassan Yusuf stepped up to convert past goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

Victor Ademba languished Muhoroni's hopes of a comeback by netting the fourth goal in the 77th minute.

David Simiyu hammered the last nail on Muhoroni's coffin 11 minutes to full time.

Sony assistant coach Collins Oduor said the huge win is a big motivation as they head into the last game against champions-elect Gor Mahia at Moi Stadium, Kisumu County, on Saturday.

"Scoring many goals in a single game means the players gain confidence and it comes at a time [when] we have a tough match to end the season.

"Gor will come with minds focused on coronation but we shall be up to collect three points," he told Nation.

The millers' 10th win in the current campaign lifted them to position 10 on the 18-team log with 42 points, 17 ahead of bottom-placed Muhoroni who host GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards in the last round.