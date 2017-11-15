South Africa: Nollis Marais Demoted to Bulls U-19 Coach

Last year's Super Rugby coach Nollis Marais will take charge of the Bulls U-19 side in 2018, the union confirmed on Wednesday.

John Mitchell, who has taken over as head coach of the franchise, has announced an extended training squad ahead of next year's competition while the Bulls coaching teams have also been confirmed.

For Marais, the fall from the top of the pile is noticeable.

After a string of poor results in 2017 he was sacked as Super Rugby coach before the back-end of the season before he suffered the same fate as the Blue Bulls' Currie Cup coach this year.

The union has confirmed that Marais still has a significant role to play, and that role has become clearer with the news that he will be working with the youngsters.

FULL BULLS MANAGEMENT TEAM:

Super Rugby

Head Coach and Defence: John Mitchell

Skills, attack and kicking: Hayden Groepes

Forward Coach & Lineouts: Pote Human

Forward Coach & Scrums: Gary Botha

Baggage and Kit Master: Elias Bennett

Team Doctor: Dr Herman Rossouw

Team Physios: Lance Lemmetjies & Pieter du Plessis

Senior Rehab specialist: Juandre Williams

Strength & Conditioning Coaches: Jacus Coetzee and Ghafoer Luckan

Technical Analysist at Super Rugby: John William Meyer

SuperSport Challenge and U-21

Head Coach and Backline: David Manuel

SuperSport Challenge, U21 and U19 kicking: Divan Strydom

Forward Coach: Anton Leonard

Scrum Coach: Gary Botha

Defence: John Mitchell

Team Manager and Technical Analysist: Vainon Willis

Baggage and Kit Master: Zama Dyidi

Team Doctor: Dr Gerhard Louwrens

Team Physio: Kyle Meyer

Junior Rehab specialist: Yusuf Vahed

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Shaun du Toit

Blue Bulls U-19:

Head Coach and Forwards: Nollis Marais

SuperSport Challenge, U21 and U19 kicking: Divan Strydom

Backline Coach: Bevin Fortuin

Scrum Coach: Gary Botha

Defence: John Mitchell

Team Manager and Technical Analysist: Curtley Prins

Baggage and Kit Master: Akhona Faleni

Team Doctor: Dr Gerhard Lourens

Team Physio: Um'r Ismail

Junior Rehab specialist: Yusuf Vahed

Strength and Conditioning Coach: Henri-Charl Terblanche

