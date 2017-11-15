South Africa: Nollis Marais Demoted to Bulls U-19 Coach

Last year's Super Rugby coach Nollis Marais will take charge of the Bulls U-19 side in 2018, the union confirmed on Wednesday.
John Mitchell, who has taken over as head coach of the franchise, has announced an extended training squad ahead of next year's competition while the Bulls coaching teams have also been confirmed.
For Marais, the fall from the top of the pile is noticeable.
After a string of poor results in 2017 he was sacked as Super Rugby coach before the back-end of the season before he suffered the same fate as the Blue Bulls' Currie Cup coach this year.
The union has confirmed that Marais still has a significant role to play, and that role has become clearer with the news that he will be working with the youngsters.
FULL BULLS MANAGEMENT TEAM:
Super Rugby
Head Coach and Defence: John Mitchell
Skills, attack and kicking: Hayden Groepes
Forward Coach & Lineouts: Pote Human
Forward Coach & Scrums: Gary Botha
Baggage and Kit Master: Elias Bennett
Team Doctor: Dr Herman Rossouw
Team Physios: Lance Lemmetjies & Pieter du Plessis
Senior Rehab specialist: Juandre Williams
Strength & Conditioning Coaches: Jacus Coetzee and Ghafoer Luckan
Technical Analysist at Super Rugby: John William Meyer
SuperSport Challenge and U-21
Head Coach and Backline: David Manuel
SuperSport Challenge, U21 and U19 kicking: Divan Strydom
Forward Coach: Anton Leonard
Scrum Coach: Gary Botha
Defence: John Mitchell
Team Manager and Technical Analysist: Vainon Willis
Baggage and Kit Master: Zama Dyidi
Team Doctor: Dr Gerhard Louwrens
Team Physio: Kyle Meyer
Junior Rehab specialist: Yusuf Vahed
Strength and Conditioning Coach: Shaun du Toit
Blue Bulls U-19:
Head Coach and Forwards: Nollis Marais
SuperSport Challenge, U21 and U19 kicking: Divan Strydom
Backline Coach: Bevin Fortuin
Scrum Coach: Gary Botha
Defence: John Mitchell
Team Manager and Technical Analysist: Curtley Prins
Baggage and Kit Master: Akhona Faleni
Team Doctor: Dr Gerhard Lourens
Team Physio: Um'r Ismail
Junior Rehab specialist: Yusuf Vahed
Strength and Conditioning Coach: Henri-Charl Terblanche
Source: Sport24