Cameroon: 'The Grant Will Be Disbursed Partially'

Aliou Abdoullahi, National Coordinator, European Development Fund National Authorising Unit.

What does the recent European Union grant to Cameroon entail?

The cooperation between Cameroon and the European Union is within a kind of financial protocol - National Indicative Programme (NIP). The NIP is for six years, from 2014 to 2020 and for an amount of 280 million euro (approximately FCFA 184 billion). Within this NIP, there are two kinds of modalities for implementing this financing agreement. We have the project approach that was used before and now we are trying to switch to budget support approach. Budget support approach means that the amount that is financed by the EU is given directly to the national budget in order to support national policies. The recent one we signed concerns rural development and finance reforms. The government already has projects to support rural development and public finance reforms. Instead of paying from the national budget, the cost will be borne by the funds from the EU. In which particular sector will the EU grant be pumped into?

The NIP has two sectors of concentration: rural development and governance. The over FCFA 63 billion given is aimed to partially finance rural development in terms of development of seeds and farm-to-market roads. It will run for three years; 2017 to 2019.

What will be the fate of EU's intervention in this sector beyond 2019?

The NIP is for six years ending 2020. This is the first budget support. If the results of evaluation at the end are satisfactory, there will be a second budget support of about FCFA 30 billion for the period 2020-2021. The funds are already available.

How will the over FCFA 63 billion granted to Cameroon be disbursed?

This grant will be given partially. There is a first amount of about FCFA 20 billion which will be given by the end of this year. That is a fixed amount. The rest will be disbursed according to some criteria. Cameroon would have to show that they meet up with the criteria spelt out in the NIP before the remaining part is given over time.

