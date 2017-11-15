Cameroon: Prevailing Insecurity in NW/SW - SW Governor Orders Nine Security Measures

Among the measures, all traditional rulers must identify strangers and report to the administration regularly.

Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai has ordered a series of measures to protect citizens, property and territorial integrity for the entire South West Region. In a communiqué number 139/L/G/SEC22/SP signed last Friday, 10 November, 2017, the Chief Executive of the Region prohibited the circulation of motorbikes within the hours of 7pm to 6am. Equally, all hunting activities with the use of fire-arms are suspended. The order also prohibits the use of fire-arms during traditional ceremonies like burials, funerals. All licenced armouries as well as the sale of fire-arms and ammunitions are prohibited henceforth. The Governor's order calls on all owners of fire-arms, hunting rifles, locally fabricated guns or personal protection pistols to obligatorily present themselves to the Divisional Officer for identification. The communiqué states that drivers of public or private vehicles shall be checked for personal identification, loading papers (slips) for public transporters with persons on board identified. As a heightened measure, the traditional rulers are henceforth compelled to identify any strange persons within their areas and report twice a week to the competent Divisional Officer. The liquor off-licenses, snack bars and the likes must forthwith strictly respect regulated closing time. Unauthorised places of worship or prayers are by the Governor's order instructed to declare such places to the competent Senior Divisional Officer for identification. It is to be noted that the prohibitions do not state any limited time. As such, the new measures may become a way of life in the South West Region in so far as security threats continue.