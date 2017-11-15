15 November 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Bamenda - Mezam SDO Restricts Movement

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Choves Loh

Security stepped up after assassination of gendarmes on duty in Jakiri and Bamenda.

On the strength of Prefectural Order No 591 of November 8th, 2017, the SDO of Mezam Division, Songa Pierre Rene has prohibited the circulation of persons, cars and motorcycles within Bamenda town from 10 pm to 5 am from November 8th-23rd, 2017. Coming on the heels of the brutal shooting to death of two Gendarme Officers on duty on the night of Wednesday, November 8th, 2017, the SDO's Order stresses that all business and public places shall remain closed within the same period and violators shall attract sanctions. Unconcerned by the prohibition are vehicles of administrative authorities, forces of law and order, Army Rescue Unit, ambulance and those ranking as such. An accompanying release signed by the SDO appeals for the population of metropolitan Bamenda to rise to the occasion in civic responsibility and strictly respect the order.

Cameroon

Situation in NW, SW - National Assembly Calls for Appeasement

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguie Djibril condemned violence and called for dialogue and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.