Cameroon: Bamenda - Mezam SDO Restricts Movement

Security stepped up after assassination of gendarmes on duty in Jakiri and Bamenda.

On the strength of Prefectural Order No 591 of November 8th, 2017, the SDO of Mezam Division, Songa Pierre Rene has prohibited the circulation of persons, cars and motorcycles within Bamenda town from 10 pm to 5 am from November 8th-23rd, 2017. Coming on the heels of the brutal shooting to death of two Gendarme Officers on duty on the night of Wednesday, November 8th, 2017, the SDO's Order stresses that all business and public places shall remain closed within the same period and violators shall attract sanctions. Unconcerned by the prohibition are vehicles of administrative authorities, forces of law and order, Army Rescue Unit, ambulance and those ranking as such. An accompanying release signed by the SDO appeals for the population of metropolitan Bamenda to rise to the occasion in civic responsibility and strictly respect the order.