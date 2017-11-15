Cameroon: Weightlifting - Officials Learn New Techniques

A workshop for weightlifting coaches opened in Yaounde on November 13, 2017.

After the training of judo coaches which ended in Yaounde recently, it is now the turn of weightlifting. A ten-day workshop for weightlifting coaches opened in Yaounde on November 13, 2017. Organised by the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) in collaboration with the International Weightlifting Federation, the workshop brings together 20 coaches from across the country. Speaking at the opening, the Secretary General of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, David Ojong, said the CNOSC intends to train more coaches and give them the maximum knowledge possible not only to train high level athletes but also to go back to their various regions and make sure that selection at the base is also large. This, according to him, will enable Cameroon have the best athletes for the Olympic Games and more chances of winning medals in other major international competitions. He called on the participants to be attentive and benefit from the training in order to save the image of weightlifting in Cameroon. The Secretary General of the Cameroon Weightlifting Federation, Tsanga Adzigui Désiré, thanked the CNOSC for giving them an opportunity to learn new skills in the sport. He called on the coaches to make good use of the training as such opportunities are rare. The objective of the workshop is to strengthen the capacities of weightlifting coaches who will go to the field and detect athletes to represent Cameroon in the international scene. The participants are being edified on weightlifting techniques by Australia's Madjed Salam, an expert from the International Weightlifting Federation. They are drilled on topics like the basics of weightlifting, physical fitness elements of weightlifting, methods of selecting athletes and skills and several technical ideas and programmes.