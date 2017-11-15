Cameroon: Products for End-of Year Feasts - Consumers to Benefit Moderate Rates

Security stepped up after assassination of gendarmes on duty in Jakiri and Bamenda. Read more »

In a bid to help consumers secure various items ahead of end-of-year feasts, Jumia will for 22 days between November 17 and December 18, 2017, put at the disposal of the public products at reduced rates of up to 70 per cent. Out of 40,000 products it has online, 25,000 have been set aside for the period dubbed "Black Friday Festival." Delivery within this period will be free. Many other centres have been created in Bertoua, Ngaoundere, Yagoua, Edea, Bafoussam, Limbe, Buea, Garoua, Maroua and Kousseri to carry out the distribution. The information was disclosed during a press talk at the Pullman Hotel in Douala November 7.

