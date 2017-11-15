15 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Italian Laser Technology for Sudanese Dentists - First Diplomas From University of Genoa in Khartoum

Khartoum, 15 November 2017 - In a press release issued by Italian embassy in Khartoum " last Saturday 11 November, at Corinthia Hotel, graduation certificates in "Laser dentistry" issued from University of Genoa were awarded to 52 Sudanese students. The participants, mostly girls, coming from all over the country and the region, have been awarded a diploma after one year course of study designed to provide evidence-based core knowledge in laser use in dentistry and to refine practical skills".

" This fellowship programme, the first of this kind in the country, is the result of a fruitful cooperation between University of Genoa and the University of Medical Sciences and Technology (UMST). Relations were brokered by the Italian Embassy in Khartoum, in close contact with Professor Stefano Benedicenti, in charge of foreign relations at the University of Genoa, and Doctor Jihad Habli, coordinator for MENA region" press release said.

Besides, Both the President of UMST and Doctor Habli were present at the ceremony, together with Mrs. Valeria Romare, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Italy in Khartoum. "We trust this is the first successful experience of a long list - said the diplomat- in the framework of the development of more and more cultural and scientific relations between Italy and Sudan". Doctor Habli echoed her words, announcing for 2018 the launching of three new fellowship programmes in the medical field, with classes both in Italy and in Sudan - a unique experience in the entire region.

