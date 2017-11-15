15 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Set to Perform in Malawi On Dec 23,24 - 'Mdhara Vachauya' Set for Lilongwe, Blantyre

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jah Prayzah
Jah Prayzah
By Chipambano Mbewe

Current Africa and Zimbabwean hot musician Jah Prayzah of 'Mdhara Vachauya' hit will for the first time come to Malawi where he is expected to have two performances on December 23 and 24 at Civo stadium in Lilongwe and Blantyre Sports Club respectively.

According to the organisers of the show the 30-year-old award winning star whose real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe, who is also the band leader of 'Third Generation Band' is expected to share the stage together with Malawi's multi-talented singers namely Lulu and Lawi.

One of the organisers Africano Phiri told Nyasa Times that they have basically decided to bring Jah Prayzah in the country inorder to give Malawians another feel and taste of music.

Phiri also added that they thought it wise to invite the artist after noticing that he is the only current man of the moment whose music is being loved by millions of people be it in Africa and beyond.

"We have finalised our agreement with the artist and i can now assure all Malawians that whether one likes it or not Jah Prayzah is coming to Malawi and people should expect more fire works and early Christmas celebrations," said Phiri.

Some of the Jah Prayzah's songs which are enjoying airplay in many local and internation Radio and TV Channels include, 'My Lilly' which he featured Davido, 'Dali Wangu', 'Sendekera', 'Eriza' and 'Watora Mari' featuring Diamond Platinum.

Zimbabwe

Mugabe 'Confined' to His Home‚ Zuma Confirms

President Jacob Zuma, in his capacity as Chair of SADC, is sending Special Envoys to Zimbabwe and Angola in light of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.