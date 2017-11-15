Current Africa and Zimbabwean hot musician Jah Prayzah of 'Mdhara Vachauya' hit will for the first time come to Malawi where he is expected to have two performances on December 23 and 24 at Civo stadium in Lilongwe and Blantyre Sports Club respectively.

According to the organisers of the show the 30-year-old award winning star whose real name is Mukudzeyi Mukombe, who is also the band leader of 'Third Generation Band' is expected to share the stage together with Malawi's multi-talented singers namely Lulu and Lawi.

One of the organisers Africano Phiri told Nyasa Times that they have basically decided to bring Jah Prayzah in the country inorder to give Malawians another feel and taste of music.

Phiri also added that they thought it wise to invite the artist after noticing that he is the only current man of the moment whose music is being loved by millions of people be it in Africa and beyond.

"We have finalised our agreement with the artist and i can now assure all Malawians that whether one likes it or not Jah Prayzah is coming to Malawi and people should expect more fire works and early Christmas celebrations," said Phiri.

Some of the Jah Prayzah's songs which are enjoying airplay in many local and internation Radio and TV Channels include, 'My Lilly' which he featured Davido, 'Dali Wangu', 'Sendekera', 'Eriza' and 'Watora Mari' featuring Diamond Platinum.