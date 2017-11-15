15 November 2017

Malawi Police Arrest Three Men Over Drug Theft in Blantyre

By Nyasa Times Reporter

Malawi Police at South Lunzu in Blantyre are keeping in custody three men for allegedly stealing medical drugs.

Blantyre Police deputy Public Relations officer, Dorrah Chathyoka confirmed of the arrest said the three committed the offense on 12th November, 2017.

The suspects have been identified as are Evance Jackson 27, 25-year old Kennedy Makwinja and Matthews Malunga 17.

"On 12 November, 2017 according the guard on duty, the three were carrying out plumbing renovations as casual workers at South Lunzu Health centre under Chaeka Building Contractors. The renovations were being carried out in the maternity wing of the hospital," explained Chathyoka.

"The three suspects took advantage of their presence at the institution to steal the medical products from the storeroom, which was not part of their area of renovation plan. They made away with the following; 100 pill packs, 3 water packs, 200 HCT tablets, 550 Aspirin tablets, 200 tablets of Quinine just to mention a few."

Value of the drugs is yet to be established. Matter was reported to South Lunzu Police who instituted inquiries that led to the arrest of the three and recovery of the items.

They will appear before court soon to answer charges of Stealing from a public place contrary to Section 282 (f) of the Penal Code.

Jackson hails from Nambera village TA Chiwalo in Phalombe, Makwinja is from Makanda village T/A Wimbe in Kasungu; and Malunga comes from Mpotola village T/A Ntchema in Chiradzulu

