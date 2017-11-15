Liberia: 'Respect Outcome of NEC's Probe'

Photo: This Day

Symbol of justice

The Technical Working Group on Peace Building and Reconciliation in Liberia is calling on political parties and their supporters to uphold the rule of law in the ongoing stalemate surrounding the run-off election.

The group also wants political parties to respect the outcome of ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities that marred the October 10 representative and presidential elections.

The Working Group also called on the media to strengthen its information and communication system regarding the election through local languages.

"The media is encouraged to be conflict sensitive in its reportage taking into consideration the targets and audience," the group stressed.

In response to the statement, the United Nations offered the use of UNMIL Radio Station to inform and educate the public about developments surrounding the ongoing situation regarding the election, as well as peace and reconciliation.

During the one-day dialogue which took place at the weekend in the conference room of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the working group agreed to intensify its engagement with politicians and other stakeholders in the election process.

A release from the Liberia Peace building office is quoted as saying, the need to strengthen the early warning and early response systems across the country through the county Security Council and the county peace committee to prevent the escalation of any potential violence, was also highlighted during the discussions.

Speaking during the meeting, Internal Affairs Minister Dr. Henrique Tokpa commended the stakeholders for brainstorming on Liberia's forward match.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Liberia Peace Building Office, Edward Mulbah, called for more support to the institution to develop policies and programs that would foster peace and reconciliation in the country.

Mr. Mulbah said the discussions were aimed at brainstorming on ideas and programs that would complement ongoing initiatives geared toward fostering peace and reconciliation, especially political reconciliation.

Another speaker at the dialogue, the Chairman of the National Traditional Council of Liberia Chief Zanzan Karwor, reiterated the council's commitment to addressing the ongoing tension surrounding the election.

Chief Karwor blamed the exacerbation of the tension in the country to what he called the immaturity of the country's youthful population, noting that they need to be cultured in politics and the management of the state.

The Liberia Peace Building and Reconciliation Technical Working Group was established on November 15, 2016 by national stakeholders and later endorsed by the international stakeholders.

The objectives of the working group include to support the Peace Building Office develop programs, and strategies on peace and reconciliation in Liberia.