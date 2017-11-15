Super League of Malawi (Sulom) has thrown out a complaint by TNM Super League leaders and title favourites over fixture congestion at "the tail-end of the league season."

Wanderers secretary general Mike Butao has lodged a complaint to Sulom asking thta "all contenders for the title be given equal number of games per week so that there is no pressure on one team to play catch up."

Butao said both Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers have been given two games next week while the Nomads have only one game.

"Please level the playing field for all of us so that we win or lose games on the field of play, not due to toher factors," said Butao.

However, Sulom general secretary Williams Banda dismissed the complaint by Wanderers.

Banda said Wanderers should just "hold their hearts and God will accord them the way."

Soccer commentators have persuaded Sulom to revise fixtures in order to avoid match fixing as the flasgship league heads towards the boiling point.

Be Forward Wanderers are leading with 58 points from 25 games four above seconded -placed Nyasa Big Bullets with 54 points, while Silver Strikers are coming third with 50 points from the same number of games and they all have five games to wrap up the title campaign.

Former Nyasa Big Bullets general secretary Higger Mkandawire said there is need to revise the fixtures by making sure that all contenders play the same number of games and their matches fixed at the same date.

"At this stage of the League it is proper for Sulom to make sure that Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers play the same number of games. Games involving these three teams are also supposed to be fixed at the same day in order to avoid match fixing," said Mkandawire.

Veteran soccer analyst, Charles Nyirenda also said the three league contenders should be treated the same.

"I second this idea that let us allow these three league contenders to play games at the same day to avoid match fixing," said Nyirenda.

For instance, on Sunday Silver Strikers will play Mzuni at Mzuzu Stadium. That means by Sunday, the bankers will have played 26 games while Bullets and Wanderers will remain on 25.

Come Thursday, on 23rd November, 2017, Nyasa Big Bullets will join Silver Strikers with 26 games as they take on Azam Tigers at MDC Stadium. This means that Wanderers will still be behind with a game to Silver and Bullets.

Sulom were not available to comment on this fixture mess, as general secretary Williams Banda is reported outside the country

TNM SUPER LEAGUE 2017 FIXTURES

DAY 64

Saturday 18th November, 2017

Blue Eagles versus Blantyre United @ Nankhaka 14:30hrs

Mafco F.C versus Civil Sporting F.C @ Chitowe Stadium 14:30hrs

Wizards F.C versus Red Lions @ Mulanje Park Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 65

Sunday 19th November, 2017

Kamuzu Barracks versus Blantyre United @ Silver Stadium 14:30hrs

Mzuni F.C versus Silver Strikers @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs

DAY 66

Thursday 23rd November, 2017

Nyasa Big Bullets versus Azam Tigers @ MDC Stadium 14:30hrs

Moyale versus Dwangwa United @ Mzuzu Stadium 14:30hrs