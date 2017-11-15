Luanda — The coach of first division Petro de Luanda's football team, the Brazilian Beto Bianchi, has officially stopped being the manager of the Angolan National Team, remaining entirely at the helm of Petro, ahead of their participation in African competitions.

The announcement was made last Tuesday, in Luanda, at a press conference organised by Petro's board, which served to make an assessment of the squad's performance in the recently finished 2017 football season.

Beto Bianchi said he is leaving the National Team with his head up, because he did what was requested of him by the board of the Angolan football Federation (FAF).

Having been appointed National Squad coach last March, the Brazilian managed to qualify the team for the 2018 African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN2018).

"It was an enormous pleasure for me to represent a nation like Angola. It is not easy to get such opportunity, so since March I gave the best of myself to bring back joy to millions of football fans", he stressed.