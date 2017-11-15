15 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Coach Beto Bianchi Officially Out of National Squad

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The coach of first division Petro de Luanda's football team, the Brazilian Beto Bianchi, has officially stopped being the manager of the Angolan National Team, remaining entirely at the helm of Petro, ahead of their participation in African competitions.

The announcement was made last Tuesday, in Luanda, at a press conference organised by Petro's board, which served to make an assessment of the squad's performance in the recently finished 2017 football season.

Beto Bianchi said he is leaving the National Team with his head up, because he did what was requested of him by the board of the Angolan football Federation (FAF).

Having been appointed National Squad coach last March, the Brazilian managed to qualify the team for the 2018 African Nations Cup for Home-based Players (CHAN2018).

"It was an enormous pleasure for me to represent a nation like Angola. It is not easy to get such opportunity, so since March I gave the best of myself to bring back joy to millions of football fans", he stressed.

Angola

Municipalities Forum Transformed Into President's Consultation Organ

The Forum of Angolan Municipalities and Cities was transformed into a collegiate consultation organ for the President of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.